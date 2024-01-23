Reducing Ghana’s Dependence on Foreign Goods by Making Locally Produced Goods Attractive

Ghana, like many other developing nations, relies heavily on imports of food and consumer goods to feed its population. To forestall over-dependence on foreign goods, the government has proposed a trade restrictive policy via a legislative instrument on 22 major items. The list of items includes essential food products such as rice, offal, poultry, cooking oil, fruit juices, noodles and pasta, fish, sugar and canned tomatoes. All are commonly consumed in most Ghanaian households. Researchers say imposing constraints on these food items has the potential to escalate food prices, prompting concerns about potential threats to food security.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION