iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Red Bull’s Verstappen Wins Second Formula One Title

3 mins ago 1 min read

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc collected a five-second post-race penalty at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka, with Leclerc demoted from second to third behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez for cutting the final chicane while defending from the Mexican on the last lap.

Immediate confusion ensued over whether full points had been awarded after the shortened rain-hit race and whther the title would go down to the U.S. Grand Prix on Oct. 23, but the FIA governing body confirmed the title was won.

“It’s a crazy feeling because I didn’t expect it when I crossed the line,” said Verstappen of his second successive crown.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Haaland Helping Draw Best Out Of De Bruyne – Guardiola

1 hour ago
1 min read

Liverpool’s Klopp Banking On Salah To Resume Best Form

1 hour ago
2 min read

Verstappen Urged de Vries To Call Red Bull’s Marko After Monza Showing

1 hour ago
2 min read

Arsenal Boss Arteta Backs White For Place In England Squad

2 hours ago
2 min read

City Coast To Victory As Haaland Scores Again

14 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Stroll Past Wolves To Continue Winning Run Under Potter

15 hours ago
2 min read

Smiles And Some Sadness For Vettel On Suzuka Farewell

15 hours ago
2 min read

Guimaraes Double Helps Resurgent Newcastle Win Over Brentford

15 hours ago
2 min read

Ricciardo To Sit Out 2023 Season

15 hours ago
2 min read

Verstappen Takes Pole At Suzuka

1 day ago
2 min read

Rooney Urges Out-Of-Favour Man Utd Forward Ronaldo To Stay Patient

1 day ago
3 min read

Alpine Sign Gasly Alongside Ocon For 2023 In All-French Line-Up

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Grid Under ‘Severe Pressure’

30 seconds ago
1 min read

Red Bull’s Verstappen Wins Second Formula One Title

3 mins ago
2 min read

Haaland Helping Draw Best Out Of De Bruyne – Guardiola

1 hour ago
1 min read

Liverpool’s Klopp Banking On Salah To Resume Best Form

1 hour ago

Share