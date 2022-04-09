Red Bull Excited By Potential Link-Up With Porsche, Audi

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has welcomed the prospect of Porsche and Audi entering Formula One, declaring a potential link-up with the brands as “eye-wateringly exciting”.
The Volkswagen Group confirmed on Thursday plans for an entry once technical regulations to make the sport more sustainable are set. read more
There has long been speculation about potential partnerships between existing teams and the Audi and Porsche brands, with former champions Red Bull and McLaren mentioned in particular.
Horner said it now made sense for Red Bull to engage in “more detailed discussions” with Volkswagen given more clarity from the car-maker about its plans.
“It’s exciting for Formula One, it’s exciting for Porsche and Audi, and a potential link-up with Red Bull would be eye-wateringly exciting,” he told reporters at the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday.
“Now, where we are on our journey, it’s non-dependent on an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) coming in and partnering with the team.
“But, of course, it would be very logical to hold those discussions.”
Red Bull have set up their own powertrain company to take over from Honda, who formally withdrew at the end of last season but are still assembling the units and providing trackside support.
McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams all use Mercedes power units at present with the latter two also seen as potential Audi partners.
Audi and McLaren denied reports last year that a partnership had already been formed.
More Stories
Leclerc Puts Ferrari On Pole
No Flash In The Pan, Scheffler Matches biggest halfway Masters lead
Salah Says He Cannot Be ‘Selfish’ To Discuss His Liverpool Contract Situation
Woods ‘Proud’ Of Himself After Battling To Equal 19th At Masters
McIlroy Rights Leaky Ship To Safe Passage, Making Cut At Masters
McLaren’s Norris Top In Final Practice, Vettel Crashes
Scheffler Takes Control Of Masters While Woods Stays In Hunt
Ricketts To Redevelop Stamford Bridge, Reject Super League If Chelsea Bid Successful
Woods Heads To Augusta But Still Undecided On Competing At Masters
Mercedes Will Reel In Rivals This Season – Smedley
Healy Fires Australia To Thumping World Cup Win
Brentford Boss Hails Eriksen Fairytale After Defeat Of Chelsea