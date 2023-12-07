Recovery From Extent Of State Capture Damage Won’t Happen Overnight – Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says recovery from the impact of state capture is time- consuming and it won’t happen “instantaneously”.

He said the logistical challenges being witnessed at struggling parastatal Transnet are a clear example of the damage caused by state capture.

Gordhan and his department briefed the National Council of Provinces’ select committee on public enterprises and communications on progress made to implement the Zondo commission’s recommendations.

Gordhan said state capture – which happened over several years – had caused a lot of “value chain damage”.

He said while most state-owned enterprises were not captured, key entities like South African Airways and Eskom bore the brunt of theft.

Gordhan said fixing these won’t be a quick process: “These are the value chain damage that has been caused by state capture. Recovery from state capture is not an instantaneous process.”

He said merely replacing the board won’t help: “Given the extent of the damage you’ll find that recovery part is not that easy.”

The department said they need to identify individuals implicated in state capture so they can’t get employment in other state entities.