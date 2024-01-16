Recovery Efforts Under Way After KZN Transnet Train Collision

Recovery efforts are under way on an essential Transnet Freight Rail line in KwaZulu-Natal following a collision between two trains.

Two trains collided in Elubana, near Richards Bay, on Sunday.

The line serves as an important corridor between Mpumalanga and the Port of Richards Bay for coal export.

Initial reports suggest one train rear-ended another that was stationary due to an alleged power outage in Richards Bay.

In a statement, Transnet said no serious injuries were reported, and staff involved in the collision were sent for medical observation.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

The N2 highway has been a cash cow for truck owners, ferrying coal between Mpumalanga and Richards Bay.

Sources within the freight industry said while Transnet claimed the collision was a result of an accident, the possibility of sabotage couldn’t be ruled out, as truck owners would feel the pinch should their loads be lessened.