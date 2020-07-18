Sat. Jul 18th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Recommended Isolation Time For COVID-19 Patients Revised

13 mins ago 1 min read

Photo Credit: @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter

Share with your network!

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the recommended isolation period for patients who had contracted the coronavirus had been revised from 14 days down to 10 days.

Mkhize said it had been proven that in mild cases the infection was only present for about eight days.

The minister briefed the media on government’s revised de-isolation guidelines and the new approach to tracking and tracing COVID-19 patients.

He also announced the launch of a ‘COVID contact’ app, which could be used to track and trace suspected COVID-19 patients.

The app went live in June and is said to have yielded many positive results.

WATCH: Health Ministry briefing

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

DBE Ordered To Resume Schools’ Nutrition Programme

11 mins ago
1 min read

SA Sees Over 13k New COVID-19 Cases

24 mins ago
1 min read

EC Police Discover Liquid Tobacco Worth Around R360k

28 mins ago
1 min read

Parly Commemorates President Nelson Mandela In Virtual Memorial Lecture

17 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng Schools To Remain Open Amid Rise In Covid-19 Infections – Lesufi

17 hours ago
1 min read

President Approves Appointment Of McBride As Head Of SAA Foreign Branch

19 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

DBE Ordered To Resume Schools’ Nutrition Programme

11 mins ago
1 min read

Recommended Isolation Time For COVID-19 Patients Revised

13 mins ago
1 min read

SA Sees Over 13k New COVID-19 Cases

24 mins ago
1 min read

EC Police Discover Liquid Tobacco Worth Around R360k

28 mins ago