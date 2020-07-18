Recommended Isolation Time For COVID-19 Patients Revised

Share with your network!

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the recommended isolation period for patients who had contracted the coronavirus had been revised from 14 days down to 10 days.

Mkhize said it had been proven that in mild cases the infection was only present for about eight days.

The minister briefed the media on government’s revised de-isolation guidelines and the new approach to tracking and tracing COVID-19 patients.

He also announced the launch of a ‘COVID contact’ app, which could be used to track and trace suspected COVID-19 patients.

The app went live in June and is said to have yielded many positive results.

WATCH: Health Ministry briefing

EWN

