Reclaiming the African Road Trip                           

Edward Echwalu and Maureen Agena, a couple from Uganda, are on a mission to inspire more Africans to discover their own continent. On a five-month road trip, they traveled through 13 countries. Due to hurdles they faced, they are calling for policy changes. High costs and visa restrictions have historically made it harder for Africans to travel the continent, compared with Europeans or North Americans. There is little data on the number of people making such journeys through countries, but leisure and safari tourism in Africa is still largely dominated by western travellers. It took the couple, who describe themselves as lower-middle class, several years to save the nearly £20,000 they needed for the 22,000km journey through a dozen countries: Tanzania, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana, Malawi, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Angola.

DW | THE GUARDIAN