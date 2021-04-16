Recipe Share: Cook Your Own Chutney This Winter

We went through the homemade savoury bread phase, then came the banana bread, followed by other cakes and sweet treats. This year, how about tackling something a bit different?
We chatted to Chef Norman, Executive Chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, and asked him for a chutney recipe to complement all those delicious winter meals we’re planning for the coming cooler months.
Ingredients
- 2 cups black grapes (frozen mixed berries)
- ½ cup (60 ml) blueberry vinegar
- ½ tbsp water
- ¼ tsp coarse sea salt
- 1 tbsp ground mustard powder (optional for berries)
- ½ tsp ground ginger
- ¼ tsp ground cardamom
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
Methodology:
- Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan.
- Bring to a boil over medium to low heat, then turn heat down and simmer uncovered until the grapes are softened, but not mushy. About 25 minutes. Stir occasionally.
- Remove from heat and cool to room temperature before serving (it will thicken as it cools).
- Store refrigerated in a lidded glass jar for up to 2 weeks.
Tip from the chef: It’s best to allow the chutney to cool completely overnight to allow the flavours to fully develop.
Should you wish to taste Chef Norman’s own chutney, also made from grapes, you’re going to have to visit Tobago’s Restaurant at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront and try the latest curry special on offer, in partnership with Waterford Wines. The menu offers a choice of four different curries, each accompanied by a recommended glass of wine. It is, however, the lamb curry that comes with a flavoursome grape chutney created from the Waterford Shiraz Grape. Delicious!
