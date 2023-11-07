Recalling Of SA Diplomats Is A Normal Practice – Pandor

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the decision to recall diplomats in Israel is in the best interests of South Africa.

Government made the announcement on Monday amid the continuing conflict in Palestine.

Pandor has raised concerns about the war, saying Israel’s actions fall outside of international human rights law.

She said, “why recall our embassy officials this is normal practice when there’s a situation which is causing a great deal of harm and concern to a country.”

“In order to provide a full briefing so that you can make a determination as to whether there’s any potential to be of assistance and whether the continued relationship is able to be sustained in all terms so we need to have this engagement with our officials.”

“We are extremely concerned at the continuing killing of children and innocent civilians in the Palestinian territories.”

“And we believe the nature of response by Israel has become one of collective punishment which falls fully outside the practice of international humanitarian and international human rights law.”