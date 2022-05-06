Rebuilding KZN’s Road Infrastructure Estimated To Cost R6bn

Preliminary reports estimate that R6 billion will be needed for the reconstruction of KwaZulu-Natal’s road infrastructure.
This is according to provincial Transportation and Community Safety MEC Peggy Nkonyeni.
Nkonyeni spoke on the side-lines of Thursday’s budget vote in the province.
Although the department’s budget is R12.4 billion, more funding will be needed from national government.
Rebuilding has begun with the N2 highway between Portstone and Umgababa in the South Coast but bridges, railways and other road infrastructure also have to be fixed after the recent floods.
Nkonyeni said they had approached the national transport ministry in this regard.
At the same time, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is set to visit the province on Friday to assess the damage and to visit flood victims.
