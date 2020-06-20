Reading for the End of the World

Share with your network!

Spurred by Blackout Tuesday, Design Indaba shines a light on creatives who are using their talents to address social injustice In connection with its series SA Reframed, OkayAfrica has commissioned personal stories from contemporary South African writers. In this installment, author Bongani Kona explains his love of reading and the challenges it represents during a global pandemic. Given the distraction and anxiety that it brings, he recommends a reading list whose beautiful themes provide the healing and uplift that the world currently craves. “I’m too much on edge nowadays to read as much as I did before but the following are books I find myself returning to, in search of beauty, prescience, and instruction on how to live with loss.”

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!