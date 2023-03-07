Reaction To Cabinet Reshuffle

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen is not impressed with the changes.

He says some of the people they would have liked gone have retained their ministries.

Ramaphosa announced his cabinet reshuffle on Monday and has appointed Paul Mashatile as the new Deputy President.

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is the new Electricity Minister.

Meanwhile, the Inkatha Freedom Party says Ramokgopa should work with the qualified people at Eskom to solve the energy crisis.

Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa says Ramokgopa should not let politics into his new role.

