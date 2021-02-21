iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Reaching African Audiences in Their Mother Tongue: One Film’s Ongoing Legacy

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

In a continent with proved to be a herculean effort over 2,000 languages, communication in Africa can be a challenge. A pair of documentary filmmakers set out to celebrate the beauty of this diversity and the complexity of educating children in a multi-lingual environment. In an effort to make the film accessible to audiences across Africa, the makers of ‘Colours of the Alphabet,’ undertook incredible efforts to translate and distribute it. The duo began to build partnerships, by securing distribution with a not-for-profit distribution and streaming network called Afridocs. Afridocs broadcasts the best African and international documentaries for free to 49 countries in Africa by satellite and online. Then they partnered with Amara, a free-to-use global subtitling software platform. Together with the UK-based Screen Language services and the Institute of Translation and Interpreting, we created an online workshop to teach translation and subtitling. The process of translation is a highly skilled activity, and our workshops, delivered over two months, included video lessons as well as interactive exercises and feedback sessions with the course leader.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Spotlight: Sensuality Meets Acceptance in Zandile Tshabalala’s Self-Portraits

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Launch of the Africa Startup Initiative Program Accelerator

1 day ago
1 min read

How a Pandemic Shifted Africa’s Motorcycle Taxi Services

1 day ago
1 min read

Deloitte Agrees to Support Steinhoff’s Proposed Global Settlement Plan

1 day ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Computer Specialist Designs Popular Game for Kids

1 day ago
1 min read

Biden Looks at the Ethiopia Dam Saga with Fresher Eyes

1 day ago
1 min read

Is Nigeria Ready to Leave Fossil Fuels and Go Green?

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa Launches a List of Critical Skills it Needs

1 day ago
1 min read

How these African Fintechs Make Money

1 day ago
1 min read

The Problems Holding Back Africa’s Robust Adoption of the Internet

1 day ago
1 min read

New WTO Chief to Prioritise Access to the Vaccine

1 day ago
1 min read

Johannesburg is Looking for Smart City Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Reaching African Audiences in Their Mother Tongue: One Film’s Ongoing Legacy

5 mins ago
1 min read

Spotlight: Sensuality Meets Acceptance in Zandile Tshabalala’s Self-Portraits

6 mins ago
1 min read

Over 200 Million Doses Administered Globally

5 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 690 New COVID-19 Cases

5 hours ago