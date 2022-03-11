Raymond Zondo Appointed Chief Justice

Newly appointed Chief Justice Raymond Zond has only two and a half years left in his term of office.

Zondo has been acting in the position since the departure of Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya was the sole candidate recommended by the Judicial Service Commission.

Despite this and in making the appointment, Ramaphosa says he has confidence in Zondo.

His appointment means the Deputy Chief Justice post will be vacant.

Ramaphosa says he intends to nominate Justice Mandisa Maya to succeed Zondo.

Zondo, who is also the Chairperson of the State Capture Inquiry, has been a Constitutional Court Justice since 2012 and was appointed as Deputy Chief Justice in 2017.

