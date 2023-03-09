iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ratings Agency S&P Global Revises South Africa’s Credit Rating To Stable

2 seconds ago 1 min read

Ratings agency S&P Global revised South Africa’s credit rating outlook to stable from positive on Wednesday, while affirming the long-term foreign and local currency debt ratings at BB- and BB, respectively.

In a late-night statement the agency said economic growth faced increasing pressure from infrastructure constraints, particularly severe electricity shortages.

S&P said reforms to address infrastructure shortfalls and to improve governance and performance at
state-owned enterprises were slow and impeding economic growth.

But on a positive note, the agency acknowledged that the country’s fiscal position improved in 2022 as tax revenue rose.

The was a positive impact due to relatively high metal and minerals prices, and rising profitability in the finance and
manufacturing sectors, it said.

In response, government said it would take urgent measures to reduce load-shedding in the short-term and transform the sector through market reforms to achieve long-term energy security.

The government said other reforms were under way to improve performance in the transport sector, in particular
freight rail to boost the economy.

Share with your network!

More Stories

5 min read

From Creative Entrepreneurs To Sector-leading Businesses

16 hours ago
6 min read

Women Presence Is Growing In Technology Industries With Careers Aligned To The Personal Goals Of Female Professionals, As Is The Case At Infobip

18 hours ago
5 min read

Powering Up Mzansi: Embracing The Renewable Energy Revolution

18 hours ago
3 min read

Huawei And Partners Share How Technology Enables Digital Inclusion & Sustainability At MWC Barcelona 2023

19 hours ago
3 min read

Cartoon Network Game On! Is Live On Roblox

2 days ago
3 min read

Logistics Industry Trends That Are Reshaping Supply Chains

1 week ago
3 min read

Cape Town Cycle Tour Creates Economic Opportunity For Locals As Guests Flock To The City For The Big Race

1 week ago
4 min read

Alstom Has Supported Over 9,000 Jobs In South Africa, According To EY Report

1 week ago
4 min read

How Is Crypto Helping To Facilitate The Process Of Real Estate Acquisition Around The Globe?

1 week ago
4 min read

Top 10 Benefits Of Having A Career Success Plan

1 week ago
3 min read

How Two Local Penguins Found Their Way Back Into The Sea

1 week ago
2 min read

Morningstar Announces Finalists For 2023 Morningstar Fund Awards – South Africa

1 week ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ratings Agency S&P Global Revises South Africa’s Credit Rating To Stable

3 seconds ago
1 min read

Higher Education Dept Urges Universities To Listen To Students

2 mins ago
2 min read

Joe Phaahla Claims Lives Have Been Lost During Intensifying Nehawu Strike

4 mins ago
1 min read

Politicians Should Make Records Public – SARS

7 mins ago

Share