Rashford, Garnacho Earn Man United Hard-Fought Win At Leeds

Reuters/Lee Smith
3 hours ago 1 min read

Late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho earned Manchester United a hard-fought 2-0 Premier League victory at Leeds United on Sunday.

Chances were few and far between in a feisty first half between the Roses rivals, with Crysencio Summerville twice going close for Leeds and Bruno Fernandes wasting the visitors’ best opportunity.

Erik ten Hag’s team continued to struggle to break down the dogged hosts until the in-form Rashford headed home his 21st goal of the season in all competitions to finally break the Leeds resistance in the 80th minute.

Gaps started to appear with the deadlock broken and substitute Garnacho took advantage to put the game to bed five minutes from time, racing clear before firing home.

With champions Manchester City in action later on Sunday, United leap-frogged their rivals into second place having played two games more. Leeds stayed 17th, one point above the relegation zone.

Reuters

