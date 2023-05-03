Rising singer, songwriter, rapper, and model Marco De Vil, who recently released his powerful single “Don’t Want You Back,” is set to drop his much-anticipated follow-up, “Complicated.” The new single will continue to explore the themes of love, heartache, and the complexities of toxic relationships, providing listeners with an honest and vulnerable look into the singer’s life experiences.

“Complicated” comes on the heels of the success of “Don’t Want You Back,” which captured the raw emotions and turmoil of a toxic relationship from Marco’s past. His honest and dark sound has resonated with listeners, who have turned to his music for comfort, help, and healing.

In discussing the new single, Marco explained, “Complicated is the next chapter in the story, diving deeper into the emotional roller coaster that comes with such relationships. It represents the struggle of moving forward while still being tangled up in the memories and feelings of the past.”

Please listen to ‘Complicated’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pF8VwO_Y0OU

Marco, who signed a music management deal with Plus Two Seven Management after being discovered online, has used his music to showcase his determination to overcome adversity and provide hope to those facing similar challenges. With a focus on emotional vulnerability, Marco’s music offers an escape for listeners who may feel alone in their struggles.

The release of “Complicated” marks another significant step in Marco De Vil’s journey in the music industry. His passion and dedication to creating music that touches the hearts of his listeners have made him a rising star to watch.

Marco’s advice to others rings true in the context of his new single: “Life is short and it’s important to live it with purpose. We are only really blessed with three days – The day we are born, the day we find out why, and the day we die, so let’s make the most of it.”

“Complicated” will be available on all major streaming platforms soon. Be sure to keep an eye out for more news and upcoming releases from Marco De Vil as he continues to make his mark on the music industry.

Share with your network!