iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Rapid Urbanisation in Africa is Worsening Air Pollution Levels  

16 hours ago 1 min read

It is the second leading risk factor for death across Africa, contributing to an estimated 1.1 million deaths on the continent in 2019. The continent has an urban population of over 500 million. This is projected to be over 700 million by 2026. In the face of such enormous numbers and a seemingly insurmountable problem, it can feel difficult for ordinary people to protect themselves or make a difference. Research shows many strategies are possible. They have drawn up a list of suggestions, divided into three categories: practical tips to reduce exposure, how to keep your community air quality cleaner and, lastly, what steps policy makers can take.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Two-thirds of the Egyptian Population are Struggling

16 hours ago
1 min read

DRC Crisis Hits Women the Most

16 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Gold-backed Digital Tokens Launched

16 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Senator and Co-accused Sentenced by UK Court

16 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Biggest Mobile Operator Feels Brunt of Sudan Crisis

16 hours ago
1 min read

Somali Refugee Camp is no Place for Women

16 hours ago
1 min read

Learners Take Gambia to Court

16 hours ago
1 min read

Ivorian App Puts Artisans at your Fingertips

16 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Investigators Start a New Round of Exhumations of Victims of a Doomsday Cult

16 hours ago
1 min read

Continued Instability in Sudan could Exacerbate an already Serious Humanitarian Situation  

2 days ago
1 min read

A Victory for Zimbabwean Activist

2 days ago
1 min read

DRC Observes a Day of National Mourning for Flood Victims

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Rapid Urbanisation in Africa is Worsening Air Pollution Levels  

16 hours ago
1 min read

Two-thirds of the Egyptian Population are Struggling

16 hours ago
1 min read

DRC Crisis Hits Women the Most

16 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Gold-backed Digital Tokens Launched

16 hours ago

Share