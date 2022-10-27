Rape Charges Dropped Against Krugersdorp Gang Rape Suspects

Rape, sexual assault and robbery charges against the 14 men accused of the attack on a music crew in Krugersdorp have been dropped.
The National Prosecuting Authority says police arrested the wrong suspects.
The suspects now only face charges for contravening the Immigration Act.
Eight women were gang raped during the attack.
