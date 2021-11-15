iAfrica

Rand Water’s Three-Day ‘Shutdown’ Begins

4 hours ago 1 min read

Rand Water’s three-day shutdown comes into effect on Monday morning.

The water utility is doing maintenance on pipes supplying the Vereeniging purification plant.

Water disruptions can be expected from Monday morning and residents will probably notice a difference if they live in the City of Johannesburg, Rand West, Mogale City, Merafong, Rustenburg, Madibeng, and Emfuleni.

Soweto and Randburg will also be affected.

Supply to suburbs in southern, northern and western Joburg that get water from the Eikenhof pump station will be reduced by 25

Water in the city centre is expected to be at about 50 percent.

Rand Water’s COO Mahlomola Mehlo said: “We are still on track by finalising this work by Wednesday sometime in the morning. We are starting at 5am sharp with phase one of the shutdown.”

Mehlo urged residents to use water sparingly in a bid to avoid emptying Rand Water’s reserves.

Services that will be affected include vehicle licensing and testing stations and the payment of traffic fines.

The water cuts will also affect cases scheduled to be heard in the High Court in Johannesburg.

The council’s first post-election council meeting, due this week, has been rescheduled to later this month.

