Rand Water Plans 54 Hour Water Cuts In Parts Of Gauteng

Next week Monday, Johannesburg Water will cut supply for at least 54 hours across large parts of the city.
Rand Water, the entity’s main supplier, is conducting planned maintenance on a raw water pipe that supplies the Vereeniging water purifying plant.
Supply from the Eikenhof pump station to Johannesburg south, the CBD, Northern and Western areas of the city will be affected.
Johannesburg Water says the maintenance will result in poor to no supply in most high lying and high demand areas.
Rand Water said it expected a 25% disruption to areas including the south of Johannesburg, the CBD, northern and western areas.
Added to this, water supply from the Rand Water Swartkoppies system to the CBD will be also reduced by half.
Rand Water said stationary and roaming water tankers would be made available where feasible to reduce the impact on consumers.
