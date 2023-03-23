iAfrica

Ramokgopa Tours Troubled Tutuka

6 hours ago 1 min read

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is confident there is a solution to bringing an end to rolling blackouts.  

Ramokgopa is touring all power plants to better understand the challenges.

The minister says Tutuka is the second most problematic power station, with Kusile being the first.

Ramokgopa has again dismissed the possibility of coal syndicates operating.

He says upon his assessment that hasn’t been brought up.

The minister will continue with his tour of power stations this week.

There is no clear timeline of when the country will no longer have to deal with rolling blackouts.  

Ramokgopa says he will soon be able to give an update and understands the frustrations of South Africans.

Share