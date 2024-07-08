Ramokgopa Remains Optimistic About The Upcoming Season

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured South Africans that there are currently no indications of widespread power outages this winter. Despite past years of enduring severe load shedding during colder months, Ramokgopa provided an update on Monday amidst severe weather affecting many parts of the country. While Eskom has not ruled out the possibility of power cuts, it anticipates that any disruptions would likely not exceed stage two.

Ramokgopa highlighted that Eskom’s planned capacity loss is under control, with a shortfall of less than 12,000 megawatts expected, suggesting that electricity supply should remain stable throughout the cold season. However, he noted that households in densely populated areas might still face intermittent power reductions, a measure implemented by municipalities to manage local demand mismatches.