Ramokgopa Highlights Design Flaws In Medupi Construction

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa continues to visit coal-fired power stations across the country.
During his visit to Medupi and Matimba, he highlighted the design flaws in the construction of Medupi.
The minister says structural alignment is the biggest challenge at Medupi.
“If you where, you don’t have a situation where there were corrupt intentions, corrupt means, you can see that the intention was to cut corners,” he said.
“Six years into the life of a very young plant you’re beginning to see these defects, and management tells us that once a unit fails, it’s only then that they see the compromised quality of these materials.
“And you see that the country and economy is paying a heavy penalty for that.”
