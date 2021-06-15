Ramaphosa’s Testimony Wraps Up State Capture Inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa says while the country may have hit rock bottom, state capture will never happen here again.
Ramaphosa was the last person to give oral testimony at the State Capture Inquiry, which has ended in Johannesburg.
However, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s testimony at the state capture commission is being seen as a calculated political move from a leader who doesn’t want to get into trouble with his party.
While President Ramaphosa made some serious admissions, such as the impact of state capture on the country and the African National Congress (ANC)’s organisational integrity, some felt that he simply did not go far enough in his attempt to assist the commission to uncover the truth behind that period.
While he was frank in admitting his own party’s failures, he failed to name and shame his comrades, even when asked very obvious questions about his predecessor.
During questioning, he revealed why he moved the State Security Agency to the Presidency in his latest cabinet reshuffle.
More Stories
State Of Disaster Extended
SA Reports 14 271 New COVID-19 Cases
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital May Take Two Years To Be Fully Operational
I Considered Resigning As Deputy President – Ramaphosa
Passenger Numbers Increase At CTIA
Hawks Trail Global Cocaine Cartel
SA Reports 7 502 New COVID-19 Cases
Watch: President Ramaphosa Appears At State Capture Inquiry
State To Examine Zuma’s Condition
Suspended ANC SG Back In Court
Ramaphosa To Appear At State Capture Inquiry
SA Reports 6 590 New Cases