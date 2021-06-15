iAfrica

Ramaphosa’s Testimony Wraps Up State Capture Inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on 15 June 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. [Photos: GCIS]

President Cyril Ramaphosa says while the country may have hit rock bottom, state capture will never happen here again. 

Ramaphosa was the last person to give oral testimony at the State Capture Inquiry, which has ended in Johannesburg.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s testimony at the state capture commission is being seen as a calculated political move from a leader who doesn’t want to get into trouble with his party.

While President Ramaphosa made some serious admissions, such as the impact of state capture on the country and the African National Congress (ANC)’s organisational integrity, some felt that he simply did not go far enough in his attempt to assist the commission to uncover the truth behind that period.

While he was frank in admitting his own party’s failures, he failed to name and shame his comrades, even when asked very obvious questions about his predecessor.

During questioning, he revealed why he moved the State Security Agency to the Presidency in his latest cabinet reshuffle. 

