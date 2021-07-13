iAfrica

Ramaphosa’s Speech Uninspiring – Steenhuisen

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen at Parliament for the State of the Nation Address on 13 February 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

7 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa is out of touch with what is happening on the ground, said DA leader John Steenhuisen.

“Very little in his address offered anything new or significant in terms of measures to curb the violence,” he said.

Ramaphosa on Monday condemned the violence, warning of dire consequences.

At least 10 people have been killed in running battles between looters, police and residents who’ve fought back.

Millions of rand of damage has been caused to roads, shopping centres and other infrastructure.

“Frankly it’s too late for many businesses that are burnt to the ground. People’s lives, their dreams, their jobs all gone up in smoke,” Steenhuisen said.

