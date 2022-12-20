iAfrica

Ramaphosa’s Re-Election Will Boost SA’s Economy – Godongwana

3 hours ago 1 min read

The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, said that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second term would focus on the country’s economy.

Ramaphosa was elected for a second term as president of the African National Congress (ANC) at Nasrec.

Godongwana said that Ramaphosa’s re-election is an endorsement of his economic policies, adding that economic transformation would be the main focus of the new ANC leadership.

Godongwana also said that Ramaphosa’s Just Transition and Structural Energy Reforms plans would continue.

The president’s Eskom reforms included buying additional energy from existing independent power producers to supplement the grid and investing in renewable energy for the long term.

