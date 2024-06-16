Ramaphosa’s Re-Election Proves SA Is Not A Failed Democracy – Mbalula

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says South Africa is not a failed democracy.

He says this is evident in the successful election of President Cyril Ramaphosa, despite opposition from within the party.

Ramaphosa was elected president through a partnership or government of national unity involving the ANC, Democratic Alliance(DA) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Mbalula was addressing a press conference on Saturday after the National Council of Provinces’ (NCOP) first sitting.

“Despite the opposition from within we have shown maturing to the world that South Africa indeed is not a failed democracy. It is maturing and it is at a level of the advanced democracies in the African continent and the world,” Mbalula said.

He said Ramaphosa will announce an inclusive Cabinet after his inauguration.

“As has already been announced the president will be inaugurated on the 19th of June 2024 and thereafter will announce an inclusive [Government of National Unity] GNU Cabinet,” he said.

Reuters