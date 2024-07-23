Ramaphosa’s Parliamentary Opening Marks a New Era

South Africa’s parliament opened its new term under President Cyril Ramaphosa with a notably calm and orderly session, reflecting a new era of political maturity. During the session, Ramaphosa laid out the coalition government’s plans, touching on the economy, job creation, and the high cost of basic goods. The parliamentary opening was the first time Ramaphosa would publicly lay out the coalition government’s plans since it took office. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, founded less than a year ago by former president Jacob Zuma, is now the official opposition. However, the party will be led by disgraced former Justice John Hlophe, as Zuma was barred from contesting as an MP. The new government sees the ANC form a coalition with nine parties, including the Democratic Alliance, the former official opposition. Despite mixed reactions, the coalition aims for consensus and addressing key national issues.



SOURCE: BBC