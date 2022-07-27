iAfrica

Ramaphosa’s Energy Plan Should Have Deadlines – Maimane

2 mins ago 1 min read

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s energy plan must be deliberate.

He says there should be deadlines for implementation.

Ramaphosa announced measures to solve the power crisis on Tuesday.

“We need deliberate timelines so that we can say all of us are committing to a plan to take it forward,” he said.

“I stand with president Mbeki when he says there isn’t a consensus and a plan to address these issues and that is where the crisis sits.”

