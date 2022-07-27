Ramaphosa’s Energy Plan Should Have Deadlines – Maimane

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s energy plan must be deliberate.
He says there should be deadlines for implementation.
Ramaphosa announced measures to solve the power crisis on Tuesday.
“We need deliberate timelines so that we can say all of us are committing to a plan to take it forward,” he said.
“I stand with president Mbeki when he says there isn’t a consensus and a plan to address these issues and that is where the crisis sits.”
More Stories
Border Management On The Agenda At ANC’s Weekend Conference
Myeni Pleads Guilty To Defeating The Ends Of Justice
Cost Of Transport, Goods To Surge If New Duties On Vehicle Tyres Are Imposed
SA’s Youth Face Mental Health Crisis
ANC Workers Threaten To Disrupt Conference Over Unpaid Salaries
Saftu Slams President’s energy Plan For Lack Of Consultation
There’s Deliberate Sabotage At SA’s Power Stations – Ramaphosa
President Ramaphosa Outlines Plans To Deal With Energy Crisis
NPA Confident In Their Case Against The Guptas
Bid To Scrap ANC ‘Step-Aside’ Rule Gains Traction
NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Unprecedented Interventions Required To End Power Cuts – Winde