Ramaphosa’s CR17 Campaign Documents To Remain Sealed

Photo Credit: Twitter/@MyANC
60 mins ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign documents will remain sealed.

The High Court in Pretoria dismissed the EFF’s leave to appeal application to make bank statements made public.

The party wanted permission to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn an order by the Financial Intelligence Centre.

But High Court Judge, Cassim Sardiwalla says there are no prospects for success in that application.

