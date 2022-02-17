iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Won’t Be Called Before SCOPA

12 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril  Ramaphosa will not have to appear before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts to answer questions relating to the misuse of public funds.

This after the ANC voted against inviting him to clarify his written responses.

They’ve opted to wait for the release of the third part of the Zondo report.

A leaked audio clip suggests Ramaphosa knowingly used and allowed the misuse of state funds.

The EFF said it will explore other options to have Ramaphosa answer to the committee.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

EFF’s Julius Malema Firm On Use Of ‘Shoot The Boer’ Song

12 hours ago
1 min read

JSC Overstepped Mandate With Chief Justice Recommendation – Ramaphosa

12 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 699 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

13 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Respond To Critics

2 days ago
1 min read

Corruption Cases To Be Top Priority For NPA – Batohi

2 days ago
1 min read

Sitole Refutes Cele’s Allegations

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 364 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Niehaus Claims His Arrest Political

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Is Worst President In History – Malema

3 days ago
1 min read

UKZN Suspends Classes Due To Violent Protests

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 094 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Report On Parliament Fire Expected Within The Next Week

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Planning For A Career In The Metaverse

12 hours ago
1 min read

EFF’s Julius Malema Firm On Use Of ‘Shoot The Boer’ Song

12 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Won’t Be Called Before SCOPA

12 hours ago
2 min read

Five Android Apps To help You Improve Your Mental And Physical Wellness

12 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer