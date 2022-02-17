Ramaphosa Won’t Be Called Before SCOPA

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not have to appear before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts to answer questions relating to the misuse of public funds.

This after the ANC voted against inviting him to clarify his written responses.

They’ve opted to wait for the release of the third part of the Zondo report.

A leaked audio clip suggests Ramaphosa knowingly used and allowed the misuse of state funds.

The EFF said it will explore other options to have Ramaphosa answer to the committee.

