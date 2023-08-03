Ramaphosa Wishes Hospitalised Buthelezi A Speedy Recovery

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his well wishes to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The Zulu traditional prime minister is currently in ICU after being in hospital for almost a week.

The Buthelezi family said the senior prince’s situation had not improved.

President Ramaphosa said the Buthelezi family had briefed him about the senior stateman’s health.

The president was informed that Buthelezi was now in the intensive care unit.

Ramaphosa has wished the Zulu traditional prime minister a speedy recovery.

While the two belong to two different political parties, they appeared to share a cordial relationship.

It was also Ramaphosa’s presidency that recognised King Misuzulu in terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.