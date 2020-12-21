Ramaphosa Will Testify – Zondo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has availed himself to testify at the State Capture Commission.
This is according to Commission chair, Deputy Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo.
He was speaking on Power to Truth with JJ Tabane on Sunday.
Zondo says the commission cannot finish its work until the president and the ANC testify at the inquiry.
The deputy chief justice also says he is disappointed that many people have not come forward to testify at the inquiry.
He believes that there are many people with information that may be important to the inquiry.
It remains unclear whether former President Jacob Zuma will return.
