Ramaphosa Will Remain President – Pandor

President Cyril Ramaphosa will remain president. That’s according to International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.
She assured her foreign counterparts that the Section 89 report into the Phala Phala matter won’t destabilise South Africa or its democracy.
The report found that Ramaphosa may have a prima facie case to answer in relation to the 2020 burglary at his Limpopo farm.
