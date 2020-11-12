iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Warns Of Second Wave

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in Coronavirus response. Photo Credit: GCIS

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa warned of a second coronavirus wave following a surge of infections.

Ramaphosa said new coronavirus cases in the Eastern Cape had risen by 145 percent in the last two weeks compared to the previous 14 days.

“What we are witnessing in the Eastern Cape should be a wake-up call to all of us, that we cannot relax and we cannot be complacent,” he said.

“We can avoid a second wave if we each play our part, if we remember what we need to do to keep ourselves and others safe.”

Ramaphosa said a “resurgence plan” would be implemented to respond to new localised outbreaks. It would involve intensified contact tracing and testing, and prepare health facilities for potential cluster outbreaks.   

Ramaphosa called on citizens not to breach rules on wearing face masks in public and limiting social gatherings.

Read the Full Speech Here

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Tributes Pour In For Kimi Makwetu

1 hour ago
1 min read

Alcohol Sales Return To Normal Trading Hours

2 hours ago
1 min read

2 140 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

Watch: ANC Briefs Media On Ace Magashule Developments

21 hours ago
1 min read

Political Parties React To Magashule’s Arrest Warrant

1 day ago
1 min read

Accused In Asbestos Case Return To Court

1 day ago
1 min read

Parliament Commits To Curbing Irregular Expenditure At PRASA

1 day ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Fatalities Close In On 20 000

1 day ago
1 min read

Hawks Issue Warrant Of Arrest For Ace Magashule In Asbestos Corruption Case

2 days ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa Calls For Restraint In Brackenfell

2 days ago
1 min read

DA Under Fire For Comparing EFF With Nazis

2 days ago
2 min read

DBE Issues New Matric Covid-19 Protocol

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tributes Pour In For Kimi Makwetu

1 hour ago
1 min read

Alcohol Sales Return To Normal Trading Hours

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Warns Of Second Wave

2 hours ago
1 min read

2 140 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

2 hours ago