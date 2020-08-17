Ramaphosa Warns ‘It’s Too Soon To Celebrate’ As Country Gets Ready To Move To Lockdown Level 2

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday night that the country will move to lockdown level 2 at midnight on Monday.
Many South Africans breath a sigh of relief with the relaxation of the COVID-19 measures. But the President warns that it is too early to celebrate and that citizens need to be vigilant and act responsibly with the remaining regulations still in place. Social distancing remains, as well as wearing a mask outside your home.
Many European countries had an unwelcome surge in the number of COVID-19 cases as regulations were relaxed. Ramaphosa said that this must serve as a wake-up call to South Africans who think that the worst is over.
From midnight on Monday South Africans are allowed to visit their friends and family, provincial borders may be crossed for leisure travel, alcohol may be consumed in restaurants, bars and taverns as well as in private homes and cigarettes may be sold again after a nearly 5 month ban.
A national curfew from 22h00 PM until 04h00 the next morning remains in place.
More Stories
Watch: Coronavirus Command Council Gives Briefing On Lockdown Level 2 Regulations
National Week Of Protest To Save ECD Workforce
Coronavirus Update In Numbers
Security Efforts Tightened In Stellenbosch With Upgraded Community Control Centre
SAB Welcomes The Lifting Of The Alcohol Sales Ban And Reaffirms Its Support In The Fight Against Covid-19
Government Remembers Marikana Tragedy
Fita To Continue Tobacco Legal Battle
Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms COVID-19 Statistics
Alcohol And Cigarette Ban Lifted As SA Moves To Level 2
Ramaphosa Announces Level 2 Lockdown – Full Speech
Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight
Mohale On Free State COVID-19 Economic Recovery Incentives