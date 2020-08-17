iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Warns ‘It’s Too Soon To Celebrate’ As Country Gets Ready To Move To Lockdown Level 2

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday night that the country will move to lockdown level 2 at midnight on Monday.

Many South Africans breath a sigh of relief with the relaxation of the COVID-19 measures. But the President warns that it is too early to celebrate and that citizens need to be vigilant and act responsibly with the remaining regulations still in place. Social distancing remains, as well as wearing a mask outside your home.

Many European countries had an unwelcome surge in the number of COVID-19 cases as regulations were relaxed. Ramaphosa said that this must serve as a wake-up call to South Africans who think that the worst is over.

From midnight on Monday South Africans are allowed to visit their friends and family, provincial borders may be crossed for leisure travel, alcohol may be consumed in restaurants, bars and taverns as well as in private homes and cigarettes may be sold again after a nearly 5 month ban.

A national curfew from 22h00 PM until 04h00 the next morning remains in place.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Watch: Coronavirus Command Council Gives Briefing On Lockdown Level 2 Regulations

5 mins ago
3 min read

National Week Of Protest To Save ECD Workforce

2 hours ago
1 min read

Coronavirus Update In Numbers

3 hours ago
3 min read

Security Efforts Tightened In Stellenbosch With Upgraded Community Control Centre

6 hours ago
3 min read

SAB Welcomes The Lifting Of The Alcohol Sales Ban And Reaffirms Its Support In The Fight Against Covid-19

7 hours ago
2 min read

Government Remembers Marikana Tragedy

19 hours ago
1 min read

Fita To Continue Tobacco Legal Battle

1 day ago
1 min read

Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms COVID-19 Statistics

1 day ago
1 min read

Alcohol And Cigarette Ban Lifted As SA Moves To Level 2

2 days ago
10 min read

Ramaphosa Announces Level 2 Lockdown – Full Speech

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight

2 days ago
2 min read

Mohale On Free State COVID-19 Economic Recovery Incentives

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Watch: Coronavirus Command Council Gives Briefing On Lockdown Level 2 Regulations

5 mins ago
3 min read

National Week Of Protest To Save ECD Workforce

2 hours ago
2 min read

Africa Travel Week’s Virtual ‘Meetings & Masterclasses’ Connects African Tourism Products With Local Buyers

2 hours ago
1 min read

Coronavirus Update In Numbers

3 hours ago