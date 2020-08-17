Ramaphosa Warns ‘It’s Too Soon To Celebrate’ As Country Gets Ready To Move To Lockdown Level 2

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday night that the country will move to lockdown level 2 at midnight on Monday.

Many South Africans breath a sigh of relief with the relaxation of the COVID-19 measures. But the President warns that it is too early to celebrate and that citizens need to be vigilant and act responsibly with the remaining regulations still in place. Social distancing remains, as well as wearing a mask outside your home.

Many European countries had an unwelcome surge in the number of COVID-19 cases as regulations were relaxed. Ramaphosa said that this must serve as a wake-up call to South Africans who think that the worst is over.

From midnight on Monday South Africans are allowed to visit their friends and family, provincial borders may be crossed for leisure travel, alcohol may be consumed in restaurants, bars and taverns as well as in private homes and cigarettes may be sold again after a nearly 5 month ban.

A national curfew from 22h00 PM until 04h00 the next morning remains in place.

