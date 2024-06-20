Ramaphosa Warns Detractors Against Threats To Destabilise New Government

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a firm warning to his opponents, declaring a no-tolerance approach to any efforts aimed at destabilizing his administration.

This declaration came after his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa has embarked on his second term, supported by various opposition parties to establish a Government of National Unity (GNU).

Following the results of the elections held on 29 May, some political factions have shown open hostility.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, although denying any incitement of violence, has cautioned that not conducting a re-election could lead to unrest.

Amid these tensions, Ramaphosa sought to calm fears of public disorder, stating:

“We must reject every attempt to sow doubt and cynicism or to turn us against one another. Those who seek to stand in our way, those who seek to inflame tensions in our country will not succeed because South Africans are resolute.”

In his inaugural address, Ramaphosa also reiterated his call for unity among political parties:

“The people have spoken loudly that they choose peace and democracy over conflict.”

This week, fifteen individuals were detained in connection with election-related intimidation, after they reportedly invaded an Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) warehouse in Booysens, demanding ballot boxes.