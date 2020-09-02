Ramaphosa Warned Of Resistance to New ‘Anti-Corruption’ Resolutions

President Cyril Ramaphosa can expect factions within the African National Congress (ANC) to resist new directives aimed at uprooting corruption, adding to the already tense atmosphere within the ranks of the ruling party. This is according to leading political analysts, who have added commented on Ramaphosa’s report on the outcomes of the party’s latest National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.
Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni noted that the NEC’s resolution to suspend members facing corruption charges, from both ANC and governmental positions, would ultimately result in finger-pointing and graft-related squabbles.
Both Ramaphosa and ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule have been summoned to appear before the party’s Integrity Commission. Ramaphosa is expected to answer for allegations of corruption related to dubious campaign funding while Magashule will need to clarify comments made in response to the president’s strong-worded letter on corruption.
More Stories
Level 2 Lockdown: Tourism Minister Ngubane Warns ‘Rogue’ Restaurants
Load Shedding Piles More Pain On South Africa’s Economic Woes
Farm Murders and Attacks Dominate Parliament Debate
Minister Gwede Mantashe Announces Adjustment Of Fuel Prices
Lusanda Mxenge Appointed As Acting Director-General in The Presidency
Rogue Restaurants Risk Whole Sector – Kubayi-Ngubane
Eskom Expects Units Back In Service
Cop To Appear In Court For Allegedly Raping Brother’s Girlfriend
Zweli Mkhize’s Claims On SA’s Relationship With Alcohol Checked
Ramaphosa Had To Take A Stand On Corruption – Besani
SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate Ticks Up To 87%
Airbnb And Ubuntu Beds To Support Frontline Medics Battling COVID-19