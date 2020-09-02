iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Warned Of Resistance to New ‘Anti-Corruption’ Resolutions

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa can expect factions within the African National Congress (ANC) to resist new directives aimed at uprooting corruption, adding to the already tense atmosphere within the ranks of the ruling party. This is according to leading political analysts, who have added commented on Ramaphosa’s report on the outcomes of the party’s latest National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni noted that the NEC’s resolution to suspend members facing corruption charges, from both ANC and governmental positions, would ultimately result in finger-pointing and graft-related squabbles.

Both Ramaphosa and ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule have been summoned to appear before the party’s Integrity Commission. Ramaphosa is expected to answer for allegations of corruption related to dubious campaign funding while Magashule will need to clarify comments made in response to the president’s strong-worded letter on corruption.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Level 2 Lockdown: Tourism Minister Ngubane Warns ‘Rogue’ Restaurants

4 hours ago
1 min read

Load Shedding Piles More Pain On South Africa’s Economic Woes

4 hours ago
1 min read

Farm Murders and Attacks Dominate Parliament Debate

4 hours ago
1 min read

Minister Gwede Mantashe Announces Adjustment Of Fuel Prices

4 hours ago
1 min read

Lusanda Mxenge Appointed As Acting Director-General in The Presidency

4 hours ago
1 min read

Rogue Restaurants Risk Whole Sector – Kubayi-Ngubane

8 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Expects Units Back In Service

8 hours ago
1 min read

Cop To Appear In Court For Allegedly Raping Brother’s Girlfriend

8 hours ago
3 min read

Zweli Mkhize’s Claims On SA’s Relationship With Alcohol Checked

8 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Had To Take A Stand On Corruption – Besani

9 hours ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate Ticks Up To 87%

9 hours ago
2 min read

Airbnb And Ubuntu Beds To Support Frontline Medics Battling COVID-19

22 hours ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Fuelling The Momentum For SA’s Women Of Code

1 min ago
5 min read

Advice From SMEs To SMEs Affected By The Pandemic

9 mins ago
4 min read

Refocusing The Marketing Of Alcohol Brands In South Africa

23 mins ago
3 min read

How Home Renovations Affect Your Insurance

47 mins ago