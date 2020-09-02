Ramaphosa Warned Of Resistance to New ‘Anti-Corruption’ Resolutions

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa can expect factions within the African National Congress (ANC) to resist new directives aimed at uprooting corruption, adding to the already tense atmosphere within the ranks of the ruling party. This is according to leading political analysts, who have added commented on Ramaphosa’s report on the outcomes of the party’s latest National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni noted that the NEC’s resolution to suspend members facing corruption charges, from both ANC and governmental positions, would ultimately result in finger-pointing and graft-related squabbles.

Both Ramaphosa and ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule have been summoned to appear before the party’s Integrity Commission. Ramaphosa is expected to answer for allegations of corruption related to dubious campaign funding while Magashule will need to clarify comments made in response to the president’s strong-worded letter on corruption.

