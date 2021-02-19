iAfrica

Ramaphosa Vows To Work Harder

President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to Parliamentary Debate on 2021 State of the Nation Address, 18 February 2021. Photo Credit: GCIS

18 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to work harder for a better South Africa and has said that the government will continue the fight against corruption and state capture.

Speaking in Parliament, Ramaphosa said he is calling for unity in addressing challenges.

Ramaphosa also labelled critics of the COVID-19 rollout plans as ‘Doubting Thomases.’ He says he is confident it will go smoothly.

He called on South African to pause for a moment and look at the country’s capabilities.

Read The Full Address Here

