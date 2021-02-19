Ramaphosa Vows To Work Harder

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to work harder for a better South Africa and has said that the government will continue the fight against corruption and state capture.

Speaking in Parliament, Ramaphosa said he is calling for unity in addressing challenges.

Ramaphosa also labelled critics of the COVID-19 rollout plans as ‘Doubting Thomases.’ He says he is confident it will go smoothly.

He called on South African to pause for a moment and look at the country’s capabilities.

