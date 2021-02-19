Ramaphosa Vows To Work Harder

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to work harder for a better South Africa and has said that the government will continue the fight against corruption and state capture.
Speaking in Parliament, Ramaphosa said he is calling for unity in addressing challenges.
Ramaphosa also labelled critics of the COVID-19 rollout plans as ‘Doubting Thomases.’ He says he is confident it will go smoothly.
He called on South African to pause for a moment and look at the country’s capabilities.
More Stories
Ace Magashule Returns To Court
IEB Pass Rate Drops Slightly
SA Reports 2 327 New COVID-19 Cases
eThekwini Metro Police Accused Of Wrongdoing
South Africa Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign
Vaal River Polluted Beyond Acceptable Standards – SAHRC
SA Reports 2 320 New Cases
Watch: MPs Continue Debating President Ramaphosa’s SONA
DA Criticises Sona 2021 Speech
South Africa Offers AstraZeneca Vaccine To AU
J&J Vaccine Rollout Begins
SA Reports 1 210 New COVID-19 Cases