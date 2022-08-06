iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Vows To End Illegal Mining In SA

@SAPoliceService/Twitter

8 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that his administration was committed to eradicating illegal mining.

The criminal practice has been in the spotlight following the gang-rape of eight women near a mine dump in Krugersdorp late last month.

The victims had visited the area as part of a film crew to record a music video.

Ramaphosa addressed the closing ceremony of the Presidential Social Sector Summit in Boksburg on Friday.

President Ramaphosa said that he was “gravely concerned” about illegal mining in the country but action was being taken.

Ramaphosa said that recent events were a reminder to government that more must be done to address gender-based violence.

At the same time, the president announced that senior government officials would be visiting Kagiso on the Gauteng West Rand this weekend to ascertain the extent of crime linked to illegal mining and zama zamas in the area.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Flooding Hampers Efforts To Reach 10 Trapped Miners In Northern Mexico

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ekurhuleni Mayor Set To Meet With Tembisa Residents

1 day ago
1 min read

Solidarity Hopes Its Experts Are Used To Solve Eskom’s Woes

2 days ago
1 min read

eThekwini No Longer Exempt From Loadshedding

2 days ago
1 min read

Police Maintain Presence In Kagiso As Residents Live In fear

2 days ago
4 min read

China Circles Taiwan With Missiles After Pelosi Visit

2 days ago
1 min read

Chaos Descends On Kagiso Township

2 days ago
1 min read

Non-citizens Can’t Practice Law In South Africa – ConCourt Rules

2 days ago
1 min read

Maimane Robbed By Armed Men At Cape Town Bar

2 days ago
1 min read

Makashule Gana The Latest Black Leader To Quit The DA

2 days ago
1 min read

SAHPRA Confirms Fatality Linked To COVID-19 Vaccination

2 days ago
1 min read

Bain & Co Banned From Working With UK Government

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Brilliant Boks bag biggest win over All Blacks in 94 years

3 mins ago
2 min read

Flooding Hampers Efforts To Reach 10 Trapped Miners In Northern Mexico

3 hours ago
1 min read

Tottenham Crush Southampton For Impressive Opening Win

3 hours ago
1 min read

Bournemouth Grab Win Over Aston Villa On Premier League Return

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer