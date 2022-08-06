Ramaphosa Vows To End Illegal Mining In SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that his administration was committed to eradicating illegal mining.
The criminal practice has been in the spotlight following the gang-rape of eight women near a mine dump in Krugersdorp late last month.
The victims had visited the area as part of a film crew to record a music video.
Ramaphosa addressed the closing ceremony of the Presidential Social Sector Summit in Boksburg on Friday.
President Ramaphosa said that he was “gravely concerned” about illegal mining in the country but action was being taken.
Ramaphosa said that recent events were a reminder to government that more must be done to address gender-based violence.
At the same time, the president announced that senior government officials would be visiting Kagiso on the Gauteng West Rand this weekend to ascertain the extent of crime linked to illegal mining and zama zamas in the area.
