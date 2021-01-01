Ramaphosa Urges South Africans To Get Vaccinated

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa is again urging South Africans to get vaccinated.

Ramaphosa says doing so is performing patriotic duty.

The president says the vaccine is safe, and is warning people not to spread fake news.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa says South Africans have shown resilience.

He says the country is making history by becoming the first on the continent to produce vaccines for Africa.

More than 7.5-million vaccine doses have now been administered.

Share with your network!