iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Urges SA To Do Jerusalema Dance

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

President Ramaphosa on Wednesday challenged South Africans this Heritage Day to do the Jerusalema dance challenge.

Master KG’s global viral sensation has people across the globe dancing to this hit song.

Now, the President asks South African’s the same to celebrate our heritage.

“There can be no better way to celebrate our South Africans than joining the global phenomenon that is spreading across the world, and that is the Jerusalema Dance Challenge. I urge all of you to take up this challenge on Heritage Day,” he said.

This call has however been chastised by some opposition parties.

The Freedom Front Plus says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call on South Africans to take up the Jerusalema dance challenge is reminiscent of Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France before the French Revolution, who allegedly said that the poor and starving should eat cake.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Grades 10 And 11 Exams Eased – DBE

4 hours ago
1 min read

Mkhize Confirms Total Of 653 444 Cases Of COVID-19

4 hours ago
2 min read

What Lockdown Level 1 Means For South Africa

4 hours ago
14 min read

SA Moves To Lockdown Level 1 – Read President Ramaphosa’s Full Speech

16 hours ago
3 min read

Cape Town In The Running To Win The Ultimate Travel Excellence Accolade

23 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight – Expected To Announce Move To Lockdown Level 1

24 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Will Repay Zim Flight Money

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Secures R2.5 billion Worth Of Farmland Over Debt Dispute

1 day ago
2 min read

Eskom Denies Misleading The Public

1 day ago
2 min read

NEDLAC Agree To Economic Recovery Action Plan

1 day ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate On The Rise

1 day ago
1 min read

Steenhuisen: ‘It’s Time To Move To Lockdown Level 1’

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

All Female Investors And Entrepreneurs Panel @ 8th AFA

8 seconds ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Urges SA To Do Jerusalema Dance

3 hours ago
1 min read

Grades 10 And 11 Exams Eased – DBE

4 hours ago
1 min read

Mkhize Confirms Total Of 653 444 Cases Of COVID-19

4 hours ago