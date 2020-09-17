Ramaphosa Urges SA To Do Jerusalema Dance

Share with your network!

President Ramaphosa on Wednesday challenged South Africans this Heritage Day to do the Jerusalema dance challenge.

Master KG’s global viral sensation has people across the globe dancing to this hit song.

Now, the President asks South African’s the same to celebrate our heritage.

“There can be no better way to celebrate our South Africans than joining the global phenomenon that is spreading across the world, and that is the Jerusalema Dance Challenge. I urge all of you to take up this challenge on Heritage Day,” he said.

This call has however been chastised by some opposition parties.

The Freedom Front Plus says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call on South Africans to take up the Jerusalema dance challenge is reminiscent of Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France before the French Revolution, who allegedly said that the poor and starving should eat cake.

President Ramaphosa is challenging you to show us your best dance moves on #HeritageDay. He's urging South Africans to do the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge next Thursday. #eNCA Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/wBIdEGBE1c — eNCA (@eNCA) September 17, 2020

Share with your network!