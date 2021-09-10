Ramaphosa Urges People To Work Together

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged leaders at the 13th Brics Summit to work together to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics.
The summit was held virtually on Friday.
Ramaphosa says the pandemic has devastated livelihoods economies and communities.
He says the collective response has demonstrated what can be achieved when people work together.
More Stories
Experts Warn Elections Could Be A COVID-19 Superspreader Event
WC Authorities Predict Province Could Exit Third Wave Soon
SA Reports 6 270 New COVID-19 Cases
Winde Calls For End To National State Of Disaster
ANC To Oppose DA On Candidate List
ANC Employees Considered Taking The Party’s Top 6 To Court
SA Reports 7 338 New COVID-19 Cases
ANC Did Not Get Special Treatment From The IEC – Duarte
Experts Warn Against Easing Of Restrictions
Dlamini-Zuma To brief media on municipal elections
NICD Reports 5 372 New COVID-19 Cases
SA Health Officials To Continue Monitoring COVID Variant Mu