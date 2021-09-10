iAfrica

Ramaphosa Urges People To Work Together

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on 15 June 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. [Photos: GCIS]

3 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged leaders at the 13th Brics Summit to work together to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics.

The summit was held virtually on Friday.

Ramaphosa says the pandemic has devastated livelihoods economies and communities.

He says the collective response has demonstrated what can be achieved when people work together.

