Ramaphosa Urges Municipal Leaders To Tighten Financial Controls

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cautioned that mayors need to pay careful attention to the 2020-21 audit outcomes amid a dismal performance by some municipalities.
Close to 250 municipalities are on the brink of collapse.
The Auditor-General’s office released a report earlier this year which paints a dire picture of the future of service delivery in these areas.
For the fifth year running, not a single Free State municipality received a clean audit, while parts of Gauteng and the Eastern Cape remain under threat.
Ramaphosa called on municipal leaders to tighten administrative and financial controls.
