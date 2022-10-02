Ramaphosa Urges ANC Members To Elect Capable Leaders

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is urging party members to elect leaders based on ability rather than factionalism at the December conference.
He was speaking to party structures in Kimberley during the Letsema campaign.
“Elect leaders that you know are going to take this organisation forward and the revolution forward, not on a factional basis,” Ramaphosa said.
“You must elect leaders on the basis of their capacity and capability.”
Ramaphosa also weighed in on the new Eskom board and rolling blackouts in the country.
Ramaphosa says the African National Congress will embark on the mother of all campaigns for the 2024 general election to retain power.
