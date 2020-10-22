iAfrica

Ramaphosa Upbeat On Growth Plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa presenting the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to a Joint Hybrid Sitting of Parliament. Photo Credit: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is calling on South Africans to work together after he addressed Members of Parliament on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa said South Africa is not alone in experiencing an economic crisis of this depth.

Opposition parties have laid into the economic recovery plan, saying it won’t fix an ailing economy ravaged by corruption and mismanagement.

But the president is standing firm, saying what his plan needs is new resolve and determination. 

“Because this plan is a response to a severe economic contraction unlike any we’ve experienced in recent memory – and this is where we’ve been calling on all South Africans… this is not the time to grandstand. It is a time to close ranks, as South Africans, and to work together to achieve a common purpose.”

He said IFP Founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s words should be heeded:

“When he says like a country at war, we must put aside political agendas to rebuild our country – regardless of where we sit across the political divide, we must find the political courage to unite behind this common vision of our recovery.”

Click here to Read his full speech.

