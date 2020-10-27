iAfrica

Ramaphosa To Unveil Tambo Statue

6 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially unveil a statue in honour of the late struggle stalwart and global icon Oliver Reginald Tambo at OR Tambo International Airport.

Following the unveiling of the statue, the President will officially unveil the new, R950 million Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre situated less than 10km from OR Tambo International in the City of Ekurhuleni.

The month of October has been declared by the City of Ekurhuleni as OR Tambo Month and the nine-metre tall bronze statue of OR Tambo will be unveiled exactly 103 years since the birth of the globally respected leader.

OR Tambo fought against social injustice on international platforms. He was an astute orator and from 1968 until 1982, “OR”, as he was affectionately known, delivered numerous landmark speeches to the United Nations General Assembly Committee in New York where he urged Member States to act with urgency against the unjust realities faced by the majority of people of South Africa under the apartheid regime.

The statue honouring OR Tambo stands outside the international arrivals terminal of the airport bearing his name.

