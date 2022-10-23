iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa To Unveil Plan Of Action

Photo: GCIS
6 seconds ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be submitting his response to the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Following the release of the final state capture report by the Chief Justice in June, Parliament says the president’s response will outline the steps government is taking to implement the commission’s recommendations.

The 76-page document sets out the approach to the commission’s findings and recommendations, the methodology for developing the response plan and the implementation of the response.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa advised the Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula that he would be submitting to Parliament his response to the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector, including Organs of State,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

“The President’s response outlines the steps government is taking to implement the commission’s recommendations with respect to actions against the perpetrators of state capture and reforms to prevent future occurrence of state capture, as well as broader systemic reforms arising from the work of the commission.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Red Bull Owner Dietrich Mateschitz Dies Aged 78

10 mins ago
1 min read

Jacob Zuma To Address SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Costau Hopes Godongwana Announces Debt Relief Package For Eskom

2 days ago
1 min read

Public Protector To Monitor Implementation Of The Zondo Report

2 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Defends Electoral Amendment Bill

2 days ago
1 min read

Outa Slams Transport Deparment After Licence Printing Machine Break Down

3 days ago
1 min read

Coal Collusion At Eskom, Close To Sedition – Mothibi

3 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Extends Stage 3 Power Cuts Indefinitely

3 days ago
1 min read

Transnet To Focus On Clearing Port & Rail Backlogs

5 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Residents Urged To Cut Back On Water Usage

5 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 4 Power Cuts Until Further Notice

5 days ago
1 min read

Bokgabo Poo’s Mother Desperate To Find Missing Body Parts

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ramaphosa To Unveil Plan Of Action

6 seconds ago
2 min read

Dominant England Demolish South Africa To Set Up Australia Clash

3 mins ago
3 min read

Red Bull F1 team Mourn Death Of Founder Mateschitz At 78

7 mins ago
2 min read

Red Bull Owner Dietrich Mateschitz Dies Aged 78

10 mins ago

Share