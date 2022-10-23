Ramaphosa To Unveil Plan Of Action

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be submitting his response to the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
Following the release of the final state capture report by the Chief Justice in June, Parliament says the president’s response will outline the steps government is taking to implement the commission’s recommendations.
The 76-page document sets out the approach to the commission’s findings and recommendations, the methodology for developing the response plan and the implementation of the response.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa advised the Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula that he would be submitting to Parliament his response to the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector, including Organs of State,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
“The President’s response outlines the steps government is taking to implement the commission’s recommendations with respect to actions against the perpetrators of state capture and reforms to prevent future occurrence of state capture, as well as broader systemic reforms arising from the work of the commission.”
