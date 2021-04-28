Ramaphosa To Testify At State Capture Inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to testify at the State Capture Commission on Wednesday.
Four days have been set aside for his testimony in April and May.
The focus on the first two days of his appearance is on ANC issues and cadre deployment.
He will then appear again next month to speak as the president of the country.
